BNKR Arquitectura
Arquitectos en Mexico City
Evaluaciones (0)
    +6
    Filadeldia Corporate Suites
    +9
    Hookah Lounge Satélite
    +5
    Casa blanca
    +7
    Ecumenical Chapel
    +12
    La Estancia Chapel
    +16
    Sunset Chapel
    Áreas de Servicio
    MEXICO CITY
    Reconocimientos de la Empresa
    Bunker has won numerous international awards including: First Prize in the 2013 Architizer A+ Awards in New York, First Prize in the 2012 Quito Biennale in Ecuador, First Prize in the 2012 AZURE Awards in Toronto and the 2011 Building of the Year Award of Plataforma Arquitectura in Chile. Esteban Suarez has been invited as a keynote speaker in various universities and events in Mexico and abroad.
    Dirección
    World Trade Center Mexico Montecito 38 8th floor 1st office Napoles
    03810 Mexico City
    México
    +52-5590003988 bunkerarquitectura.com
