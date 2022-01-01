Tu navegador no está actualizado.

    Assisting the growing market of foreign investors building in the Riviera Maya, IURO Projects is the Comprehensive Construction Project Solution. 

    We consists of three interdependant branches; Pre-Construction Project Consultancy, Construction and Property Administration.  Throughout all stages, from the architectural design, project engineering, permitting, all the way through to the completed construction and preventive maintenance, our Team remains thoroughly integrated; directing, coordinating and supervising.

    Our unique structure allows us the flexibility to assemble the right team for your project from the alliances we’ve made with the area’s best architects, engineers, expediters, suppliers, and contractors.

    A Sense of Responsibility

    The breathtaking beauty of the white-sand beaches, the world’s second largest coral reef and the flora and fauna of the vast tropical jungle are probably what brought you to this place. Their protection and preservation is our responsibility. To ensure a symbiotic relationship with nature and our community, we collaborate continually with national and international environmentalists, keeping current with the industries' leaders in green building techniques and technologies.

    We are committed to strike an organic balance with our environment for the sake of your investment and for future generations.

    IURO, pronounced as it appears, is taken from the Latin meaning: a verbal commitment or an oath. It is meant to be suggestive of a time when the integrity of one’s word was all that was required to get a job done.
    Though we understand this may no longer be practicable, we endeavor to establish and sustain these principles in all of our relationships to deliver your project not only with proficiency and professionalism, but also to welcome you as a neighbor in the community were we live.

    Servicios
    Desarrollo de Proyectos y Asesoría en Construcción
    Áreas de Servicio
    Riviera Maya y México
    Dirección
    Aldea Zama
    77760 Tulum
    México
    +52-9981164387 www.iuromexico.com
