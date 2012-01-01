Tu navegador no está actualizado.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Habitaciones
Profesionales
Revista
DIY
Registrate como profesional
Premium
Cerrar Sesión
Hernandez Silva Arquitectos
Arquitectos en Guadalajara
Información General 8Proyectos (8) 0Libros de Ideas (0)
Evaluaciones (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar una Evaluación Nuevo Proyecto
Solicitar una Evaluación Modificar Perfil

Proyectos

Nuevo Proyecto
  • Ir Premium
    • KSG HOME STUDIO, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    KSG HOME STUDIO, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    KSG HOME STUDIO, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    +22
    KSG HOME STUDIO
    HNN HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Escaleras
    HNN HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    HNN HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    +22
    HNN HOUSE
    BR HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    BR HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    BR HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    +22
    BR HOUSE
    RED HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    RED HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Paredes y pisos de estilo moderno
    RED HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Balcones y terrazas modernos
    +21
    RED HOUSE
    M2 HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    M2 HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    M2 HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    +22
    M2 HOUSE
    JACARANDAS HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Casas modernas
    JACARANDAS HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Cocinas modernas
    JACARANDAS HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Balcones y terrazas modernos
    +22
    JACARANDAS HOUSE
    Mostrar todos los 8 proyectos

    Since 1988, HERNANDEZ SILVA is a professional architecture, engineering and construction collaborative studio, under the direction of architect Jorge Luis Hernández Silva, based in Guadalajara, México.

    Its projects have been published in many occasions by major editorials and architecture websites and also have been awarded by the “Americas Property Awards 2012-2013” and Bienal Iberoamericana CIDI.

    HERNANDEZ SILVA work includes more than three hundred projects within houses, institutional and recreation buildings and makeovers.

    Áreas de Servicio
    Guadalajara
    Reconocimientos de la Empresa
    THE AMERICAS PROPERTY AWARDS LONDON 2016: HIGHLY COMMENDED ARCHITECTURE – M2 HOUSE – RED HOUSE / THE AMERICAS PROPERTY AWARDS LONDON 2013: BEST RESIDENCE – FF HOUSE / THE AMERICAS PROPERTY AWARDS LONDON 2012: HIGHLY COMMENDED ARCHITECTURE – LUCKE OROZCO HOUSE / XI PREMIO ANUAL A LA CONSERVACIÓN Y RESTAURACIÓN DE LAS FINCAS DE VALOR PATRIMONIAL DE GUADALAJARA – MAO HOUSE
    Dirección
    44648 Guadalajara
    México
    www.hernandezsilva.com.mx
      Add SEO element