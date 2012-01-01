Since 1988, HERNANDEZ SILVA is a professional architecture, engineering and construction collaborative studio, under the direction of architect Jorge Luis Hernández Silva, based in Guadalajara, México.
Its projects have been published in many occasions by major editorials and architecture websites and also have been awarded by the “Americas Property Awards 2012-2013” and Bienal Iberoamericana CIDI.
HERNANDEZ SILVA work includes more than three hundred projects within houses, institutional and recreation buildings and makeovers.
THE AMERICAS PROPERTY AWARDS LONDON 2016: HIGHLY COMMENDED ARCHITECTURE– M2 HOUSE – RED HOUSE /
THE AMERICAS PROPERTY AWARDS LONDON 2013: BEST RESIDENCE– FF HOUSE /
THE AMERICAS PROPERTY AWARDS LONDON 2012: HIGHLY COMMENDED ARCHITECTURE– LUCKE OROZCO HOUSE /
XI PREMIO ANUAL A LA CONSERVACIÓN Y RESTAURACIÓN DE LAS FINCAS DE VALOR PATRIMONIAL DE GUADALAJARA– MAO HOUSE
44648 Guadalajara
México
www.hernandezsilva.com.mx