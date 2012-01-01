Since 1988, HERNANDEZ SILVA is a professional architecture, engineering and construction collaborative studio, under the direction of architect Jorge Luis Hernández Silva, based in Guadalajara, México.

Its projects have been published in many occasions by major editorials and architecture websites and also have been awarded by the “Americas Property Awards 2012-2013” and Bienal Iberoamericana CIDI.

HERNANDEZ SILVA work includes more than three hundred projects within houses, institutional and recreation buildings and makeovers.