Andrés Saavedra visualizes each design project as the marriage between high functioning modern rooms and natural living spaces. He works closely with each client to create a space that is not only uniquely beautiful but also personal, comfortable and have the immediate connotation of "home." The young Mexican designer, artist and photographer has made Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo his home since 2003, and has yet to run out of inspiration from the spectacular sunsets, the roaring surf, the lush tropical landscape and the vibrant energy of the local community. By using sustainable local building materials, following green building practices and respecting the environment around him, Andrés has earned accreditation from the US Green Building Council. His design work translates his passion for the environment and his homeland with uniquely Mexican design features, innovative green technology and abundant indoor-outdoor living spaces that embrace all of the natural beautiful that the Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo area has to offer. Andrés has assembled a talented group of architects, craftsman and engineers who facilitate every step of the project. Through Andrés Saavedra Design, he is able to make his vision and his clients' desires a reality with detailed artistry and meticulous work. This includes incorporating cultural and traditional elements into modern spaces, creating seamless transitions between interior and exterior, designing one-of-a-kind lighting, storage and living features, and adding special details to every project such as hand laid stone, sculptural elements, custom furniture and glasswork.Andrés and the entire A Creative Process team are ready to begin work on your construction and design project whether it is a complete ground-up build, a design consultation, renovation or green build retrofit. To see the broad scope of Andrés' talent and work, please visit the portfolio for galleries and in depth project descriptions at www.asdesign.mx.