What is homify? homify is the new online platform for housing & construction. Here you can find the right professionals for your four walls. From the idea to the final product, we connect building and planning professionals with house and apartment owners in the United Kingdom.

Professionals can register free of charge in a few steps, create a profile and present their work by uploading images of your projects or products. Users have the ability to collect these works in an ideabook to share inspiration, contact suppliers for orders and to ask questions about their products directly. From accessories to fences - at homify you’ll find all you need from the right professionals!