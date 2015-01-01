Aesthete by nature, Claudia is a Philologist with a truly interest for architecture and design. Mexican of origin, she has lived for several years in Germany and currently resides in Canada where she has had the opportunity to deepen her fascination for both fields.

Having started as a translator for homify in 2015, this experience allowed her to learn more about the different styles and concepts that it offers and also lead her to start writing for the website.

As a writer, she enjoys sharing her own interests and ideas with the community and hopes to inspire and help other design enthusiasts as well as to learn from them.