Eskema
Arquitectos en Ciudad De México
    Oficinas Corporativas WÄRTSILÄ
    Casas Cumbres Cancún
    Casa Villamagna II
    Casa Loma de Vallescondido
    Oficinas Corporativas La Madrileña
    Brown Forman
    Eskema is a firm specialized in architecture, interior design, and urban planning. Our 15 years career developing international level projects give us the vision, sensitivity, and experience in the market we participate.

    We listen to our clients and transform their needs, combining thinking with practice to develop projects with the right balance between functionality, image, and sustainability. We rely on the extensive practice and area specialization of our professional team with the goal of giving the best customer service. Based on the experience and knowledge of the partners, we achieve a personalized service.

    We use the best international practices which are reflected in our organization and our interdisciplinary work always in collaboration with all kind of experts, consultants and engineers to accomplish and integral project.

    Our vision is the one of our client and we offer a proactive architectural project that provides aesthetics and competitiveness. We have designed residential, corporate and urban spaces always believing in architecture´s capacity for generating, rehabilitating, rebuilding and readapting spaces to be integrated to the environment.

    -In every project, we exercise our calling for designing spaces in which we give priority to the individual´s requirements in his condition of mobility and habitability.

    Áreas de Servicio
    Ciudad de México
    Dirección
    Lago Tangañica No. 71 – Piso 1 Col. Granada
    11520 Ciudad De México
    México
    +52525552554472 www.eskema.com.mx

    Evaluaciones

    Lorenzo Diaz
    Hace alrededor 5 años
    Nelson Albarrran
    Despacho de arquitectura
    Hace más de 4 años
    Daniel Savedra
    Muy buenos todos! El trabajo que hace. En cuestión urbana es de lo.mejor!
    Hace alrededor 5 años
    Mostrar todas las 5 opiniones
