T38 Studio is a collective architecture studio that buys land, master plans it, develops it through financial leverage and acumen, designs and constructs its architectural productions and then studies the results of its work recursively, almost academically. Our office is a conceptual vehicle and an architectural machine for moving between the local circumstances and global ambitions, between techniques based on habit and the radical mixing of conflicting values and practices: developer versus architect; planner versus builder; local versus global.Our studio practice extends well beyond built structures and pays keen attention to the relationships that exist between the various spaces, ecologies and environments that shape the lives of individuals and broader communities. Our projects respond to the context through a multivalent approach driven by a conviction that architecture is not an end result but rather a skill set for much broader spatial innovation. Conceptualizing the single-family home in new and innovative ways, we have built various affordable housing projects catered towards a new growing demographic of young professionals and their families. Our work has been exhibited at the Storefront for Art and Architecture in NYC, the Boston Society of Architects and Archivo in Mexico City.