Casa Shamuzzi
Muebles y accesorios en Dubai
Evaluaciones (6)
    Operating since 2008, Casa Shamuzzi has become one of the leading furniture manufacturers in Dubai offering world-class bespoke interior design solutions for hotel, hotel apartment, residential, and commercial property at an economical cost. We deliver certified high-quality furniture, fixtures, and equipment products such as lights, art works, carpets & rugs, and accessories. We service the MENA region, the rest of Asia, and expanded throughout Europe.

    Servicios
    • Planning
    • designing
    • fit out
    • manufacturing
    • delivery
    • installation
    • maintenance
    Áreas de Servicio
    Worldwide y Dubai
    Reconocimientos de la Empresa
    ISO 9001 certified
    Dirección
    G13-14, Ibn Battuta Gate
    73523 Dubai
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
    +971-45519484 www.shamuzzi.com

    Evaluaciones

    The Model Automotive Parts EST.
    Excelente
    Hace más de 1 año
    shuja Tahir
    Su nombre de centro comercial es ibn e batota, un gud muy bonito y único. En dubak cada centro comercial tiene su propia y única belleza. Bueno, fue una experiencia increíble para mí ir y visitar un lugar tan agradable.
    Hace alrededor 4 años
    Travel book
    Agradable y bueno
    Hace más de 1 año
    Mostrar todas las 6 opiniones
