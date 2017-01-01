- Servicios
- A' DESIGN AWARD
- -A' Design Award Winner for Architecture -Reef House Natural Building System.
- -A' Design Award Winner for Social Design – ResQ TRU Temporary Rescue Unit.
- -A' Design Award – Designer of the Year Nominated.
- IDA INTERNATIONAL DESIGN AWARD
- -IDA – ARCHITECTURE – Gold Winner – Reef House Natural Building System – Conceptual Category.
- -IDA – ARCHITECTURE – Gold Winner – Reef House Natural Building System – Sustainable Living/Green Category.
- -IDA – ARCHITECTURE – Gold Winner – ResQ Temporary Rescue Unit – Safety Designs Category.
- -IDA – ARCHITECTURE – Gold Winner – Industrial and Life Science Design – Category.
- -IDA – ARCHITECTURE – Silver Winner – Sport Resort Multifuncional Cycling – Conceptual Category.
- -IDA – ARCHITECTURE – Silver Winner – Pop-Up Store Instant Soup – Other Architectural designs Category.
- AMERICAN ARCHITECTURE PRIZE
- AAP 2017 Pro- RESTORATION & RENOVATION – Interpretation center mining Portovelo.
- AAP 2017 – CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE – Cathedral of the sacred heart of Jesús.
- AAP 2017 – GREEN ARCHITECTURE – Seacrete/marcreto natural building system.
- AAP 2017 – SMALL ARCHITECTURE – Seacrete/marcreto natural building system.
- AAP 2017 – SOCIAL HOUSING – Seacrete/marcreto natural building system.
- AAP 2017 – OTHER ARCHITECTURE – RESQ Temporary rescue unit.
-
Carretas 111
76060 Querétaro
México
+52-4423673480
111arq.com