111ARQ
Arquitectos en Querétaro
    Diseño Arquitectónico
    Áreas de Servicio
    Querétaro
    Reconocimientos de la Empresa
    • PREMIOS
    • A' DESIGN AWARD
    • -A' Design Award Winner for Architecture -Reef House Natural Building System.
    • -A' Design Award Winner for Social Design – ResQ TRU Temporary Rescue Unit.
    • -A' Design Award – Designer of the Year Nominated.
    • IDA INTERNATIONAL DESIGN AWARD
    • -IDA – ARCHITECTURE – Gold Winner – Reef House Natural Building System – Conceptual Category.
    • -IDA – ARCHITECTURE – Gold Winner – Reef House Natural Building System – Sustainable Living/Green Category.
    • -IDA – ARCHITECTURE – Gold Winner – ResQ Temporary Rescue Unit – Safety Designs Category.
    • -IDA – ARCHITECTURE – Gold Winner – Industrial and Life Science Design – Category.
    • -IDA – ARCHITECTURE – Silver Winner – Sport Resort Multifuncional Cycling – Conceptual Category.
    • -IDA – ARCHITECTURE – Silver Winner – Pop-Up Store Instant Soup – Other Architectural designs Category.
    • AMERICAN ARCHITECTURE PRIZE
    • AAP 2017 Pro- RESTORATION & RENOVATION – Interpretation center mining Portovelo.
    • AAP 2017 – CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE – Cathedral of the sacred heart of Jesús.
    • AAP 2017 – GREEN ARCHITECTURE – Seacrete/marcreto natural building system.
    • AAP 2017 – SMALL ARCHITECTURE – Seacrete/marcreto natural building system.
    • AAP 2017 – SOCIAL HOUSING – Seacrete/marcreto natural building system.
    • AAP 2017 – OTHER ARCHITECTURE – RESQ Temporary rescue unit.
    Dirección
    Carretas 111
    76060 Querétaro
    México
    +52-4423673480 111arq.com
