The Good Abode is an interior design company based in San Miguel de Allende whose goal is to create comfortable and beautiful spaces with soul. We believe in reviving and reusing furniture and decor in interesting, fresh ways. Our showroom/shop contains locally and globally designed pieces that bring interest to a space.
- Servicios
- full interior design
- home staging
- 3D renderings
- and online interior design
- event styling
- residential + commercial projects
- Áreas de Servicio
- San Miguel de Allende + neighboring cities
- Mexico
- worldwide
- Dirección
Zacateros 21, Zona Centro
37700 San Miguel De Allende
México
+0016263547475 www.thegoodabode.com