Tu navegador no está actualizado.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos descargar otros navegadores gratuitos ¡Para eso, solo tienes que hacer click en el ícono!

Habitaciones
Profesionales
Revista
DIY
Registrate como profesional
Premium
Cerrar Sesión

This website is under heavy load (queue full)

We're sorry, too many people are accessing this website at the same time. We're working on this problem. Please try again later.

Información General 6Proyectos (6) 0Libros de Ideas (0)
Evaluaciones (12)
edit edit in admin Solicitar una Evaluación Nuevo Proyecto
Solicitar una Evaluación Modificar Perfil

Proyectos

Nuevo Proyecto
  • Ir Premium
    • LOLÓ GDL, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México ComedorSillas y bancos Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    LOLÓ GDL, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México ComedorSillas y bancos Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    LOLÓ GDL, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México ComedorSillas y bancos Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    +5
    LOLÓ GDL
    PROYECTO COLABORACIÓN GHT, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México EstudioEscritorios Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    PROYECTO COLABORACIÓN GHT, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México HogarAlmacenamiento Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    PROYECTO COLABORACIÓN GHT, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México ComedorMesas Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    +11
    PROYECTO COLABORACIÓN GHT
    PROYECTO PALACIO DEL AYUNTAMIENTO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México Oficinas y tiendas Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    PROYECTO PALACIO DEL AYUNTAMIENTO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México Oficinas y tiendas Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    PROYECTO PALACIO DEL AYUNTAMIENTO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México Oficinas y tiendas Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    +3
    PROYECTO PALACIO DEL AYUNTAMIENTO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO
    ACAPULCO –ANILUHOLTZ, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México Sala multimediaMuebles Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    ACAPULCO –ANILUHOLTZ, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México EstudioEscritorios Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    ACAPULCO –ANILUHOLTZ, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México RecámarasCamas y cabeceras Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    +2
    ACAPULCO –ANILUHOLTZ
    Mobiliario para restaurante Bixa, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México ComedorMesas Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    Mobiliario para restaurante Bixa, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México ComedorMesas Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    Mobiliario para restaurante Bixa, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México ComedorMesas Madera maciza Acabado en madera
    +3
    Mobiliario para restaurante Bixa
    Silla Báaxal, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México HogarArtículos del hogar
    Silla Báaxal, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México HogarArtículos del hogar
    Silla Báaxal, MoMé - Mobiliario México MoMé - Mobiliario México HogarArtículos del hogar
    +8
    Silla Báaxal

    100% Mexican company that was born from the need to create furniture with a high aesthetic value, functional and with its own personality.

    We know perfectly that the tastes and needs of each client are unique, so our main creation engine is derived in the spaces, creations that are born from the imagination, research and latest international trends. 

    For us it is important to offer products of durability, so we use materials of the highest quality, our production methods are serial but we take more importance to the traditional process because our philosophy is that good design is in the details and those details are what make the difference.

    Áreas de Servicio
    Guadalajara
    Dirección
    Callejon de las hortencias 255
    45238 Guadalajara
    México
    www.mobiliariomexico.com

    Evaluaciones

    Arq. Eleazar Alejandro Sandoval Ruiz
    Mi experiencia fue muy buena! Cumplieron con tiempos de entrega y la calidad de primera, muy recomendados.
    Hace 9 meses
    alvaro hernandez
    Excelente calidad en los muebles y muy buenos diseños!! La atención y servicio muy buena y profesional!! MUY RECOMENDADOS!!
    Hace 9 meses
    Yolanda Gonzalez
    Muebles de excelente calidad y servicio impecable. Nuestras oficinas reflejan un estilo moderno y sofisticado gracias a sus diseños.
    Hace 9 meses
    Mostrar todas las 12 opiniones
      Add SEO element