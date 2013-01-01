Tu navegador no está actualizado.

Progressive Design Firm
Arquitectos en Cabo San Lucas
Evaluaciones
Proyectos

    Progressive Design Firm is an avant-garde design firm that specializes in generating state-of-the-art architecture and interior architecture. A young creative office, under the direction of the awarded architect Luis Ruiz, who in a short period of time has positioned itself and the company as a iconic reference in contemporary design in Mexico. PDF proposals are as irreverent as they are sophisticated, integrating traditional Mexican design with the latest world-class trends. This firm has been the genius behind of some special collaborations with world-renowned companies, such as Rosewood Hotel & Resorts, Starwood Hotel & Resorts and Luxury Colletion Resorts, that have reached the state-of-the-art environments. Progressive Design Firm is not afraid to break paradigms while playing to the limit of the written rules of interior design.

    Servicios
    • Arquitectura
    • Diseño de Interior
    • Paisajismo
    • Generación de Marca.
    Áreas de Servicio
    • Cabo San Lucas
    • San José del cabo
    • La Paz
    • Baja California
    • Acapulco
    Dirección
    CRRT TRANSPENINSULAR KM 4.5 LOCAL 14A COL EL TEZAL
    23454 Cabo San Lucas
    México
    +52-6241059615 www.progressivedesignfirm.com
