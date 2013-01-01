Progressive Design Firm is an avant-garde design firm that specializes in generating state-of-the-art architecture and interior architecture. A young creative office, under the direction of the awarded architect Luis Ruiz, who in a short period of time has positioned itself and the company as a iconic reference in contemporary design in Mexico. PDF proposals are as irreverent as they are sophisticated, integrating traditional Mexican design with the latest world-class trends. This firm has been the genius behind of some special collaborations with world-renowned companies, such as Rosewood Hotel & Resorts, Starwood Hotel & Resorts and Luxury Colletion Resorts, that have reached the state-of-the-art environments. Progressive Design Firm is not afraid to break paradigms while playing to the limit of the written rules of interior design.
