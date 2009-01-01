Design runs through Erika Winters´ veins. Now with a showroom in Los Angeles CA; Her passion is to enrich everyday life with sophisticated, chic and timeless design. She is a perfectionist, and her goal in interior and furnishings design is to create a calm and comfortable urbane feeling and environment.

Interiors and furnishings are not only a product, thus her goal is to create a calm comfortable urban ambiance.Erika's focus is on end-user comfort in her integral design of homes and offices. Attention to detail is crucial for Erika throughout the design and manufacturing process.

Also, Erika Winters specializes in reconditioning used furniture converting into unique objects for special places. This brings her into close contact with the furniture and the spaces to be designed . Possibilities are infinite for furbish up each piece of furniture and the exquisite quality of Erika's work means that her clients can visually enjoy and feel them every day.

Erika´s career and work of more tan 20 years has drawn great media attention. She has been published in Architectural Digest Mexico, Habitat, Chic Haus, Casa Viva, Mexico Design, Masaryk TV, Real Estate, Vogue Mexico and Entre Muros of Reforma newspaper.

Erika Winters is extending her influence beyond Mexico City and is already beginning to make her mark in Los Angeles.

