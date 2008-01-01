Boquer 3 Architects is an office of architecture and urban design located in Guadalajara, Mexico, directed by Sandra Valdes and Pedro Alcocer. The academic training of its members; Planning, Landscaping, Heritage, History and Theory of Architecture and Art, has created an approach to architectural practice from the most diverse perspectives, both in scale and themes. Interest in the city, the landscape and history has formed a working dynamic that part of the conviction that the territorial space can not be separated from his past, and in turn, the past must project its future possibilities. Office work moves freely in a continuous search for the meaning of architectural practice and exploration of its borders. From architectural interventions, through interventions of urban and territorial order, doctoral research, applied research and teaching. In addition to the work fueled by commissions, the office has been given the task of generating proposals from other mechanisms, from procurement, grants and competitions to get involved in the real estate market. He has also created a space linked to exploration and experimentation proyectual from teaching, with the Laboratory of Public Space and Primavera Ring initiative