Ediciones Jalapa was founded in 2010 in Mexico City pursuing the idea of manufacturing contemporary design editions conceived by national and international designers such as Jorge Diego Etienne (Mexico), Jonathan Olivares (USA), Nicolas Le Moigne (Switzerland), amongst others.

Each one of the collections has a specific brief that comes from a reflection about several aspects of Mexican society, from the craft economy to the usefulness or pertinence of different objects; the result being an interesting diversity of proposals both in typologies and in materials, where one of the main characteristics is that design processes speak about Mexico’s particular context and know-how.