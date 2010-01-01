Tu navegador no está actualizado.

EDICIONES JALAPA
Muebles y accesorios en Ciudad De México
    Elements, EDICIONES JALAPA EDICIONES JALAPA HogarAccesorios y decoración Metal
    Elements

    Ediciones Jalapa was founded in 2010 in Mexico City pursuing the idea of manufacturing contemporary design editions conceived by national and international designers such as Jorge Diego Etienne (Mexico), Jonathan Olivares (USA), Nicolas Le Moigne (Switzerland), amongst others.

    Each one of the collections has a specific brief that comes from a reflection about several aspects of Mexican society, from the craft economy to the usefulness or pertinence of different objects; the result being an interesting diversity of proposals both in typologies and in materials, where one of the main characteristics is that design processes speak about Mexico’s particular context and know-how.

    Servicios
    Venta de piezas de diseño.
    Áreas de Servicio
    Galería de Diseño, Cuauhtemoc, y Ciudad de México
    Dirección
    Lago Fondo 230
    11480 Ciudad De México
    México
    WWW.EDICIONESJALAPA.COM
    Propiedad legal

    Copyright Ediciones Jalapa S.A de C.V

