DIAZ DE LUNA SIGNATURE
Arquitectos de interiores en Cabo San Lucas Bcs, Mexico 23450
Evaluaciones (2)
    LOS CABOS VERANDA
    Penthouse Gransolmar Los Cabos
    OUTDOOR LIVING LOS CABOS BY DIAZ DE LUNA
    OUTDOOR LIVING LOS CABOS POOL
    BEFORE & AFTER LOBBY BAR HOTEL PLAYA GRANDE, LOS CABOS BCS, MEXICO

     

    Diaz de luna is a fine interior design firm that creates luxurious, elegant and functional environments for residential, retail, and corporate clients nationwide. Our clients appreciate the fresh and balanced style that we provide and are always completely satisfied with the final product.
    The firm prides itself on its strong ability to create a blend between traditional and contemporary environments; executing the perfect balance between the good&old and the new&fresh. Diaz de Luna is formed by professional, talented and experienced interior designers and architects, which are under the direction of Mónica Díaz de Luna who is the director and owner of the firm.

    Servicios
    • ARQUITECTURA DE INTERIORES
    • paisajismo
    • Diseño Muebles
    Áreas de Servicio
    • BAJA CALF.SUR
    • MEXICO 23450
    • Residencial
    • "CABO SAN LUCAS BCS
    Dirección
    Carretera Transpeninsular km 6.5. Local B-2 Y B-3 Plaza Paseo de los Arcos Cabo Bello.
    23410 Cabo San Lucas Bcs, Mexico 23450
    México
    +62-41444983 www.diazdeluna.com
    Evaluaciones

    Sabrina Gibson
    It’s just a small showroom, prices are high for the accessories, but the furniture looks well made. I entered the store and had to wait a while for someone to help out, I left before the came down.
    Hace 9 meses
    Romanos Marcos
    Hace casi 2 año
